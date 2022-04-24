Red Barons extend win streak to 21
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Community College softball team extended its winning streak to 21 consecutive games after defeating Genesee Community College on April 24.
In the first game of their doubleheader, Addison grad Bella Benjamin hit two home runs in the 1st inning. In the second game, sophomore pitcher Jayden Hill recorded her 100th strikeout of the season.
C.C.C. looks to extend their streak on Tuesday, April 26 against Erie Community College in a doubleheader.
