ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Red Barons extend win streak to 21

By Kevin Gfeller
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ot16_0fIxFmF000

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Community College softball team extended its winning streak to 21 consecutive games after defeating Genesee Community College on April 24.

In the first game of their doubleheader, Addison grad Bella Benjamin hit two home runs in the 1st inning. In the second game, sophomore pitcher Jayden Hill recorded her 100th strikeout of the season.

Benjamin and teammates celebrating her two home runs.
Hill records 100 strikeouts on the season

C.C.C. looks to extend their streak on Tuesday, April 26 against Erie Community College in a doubleheader.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Skakal on hot streak for Saint Peter’s softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The month of April has been red hot for Maiah Skakal. The Horseheads grad is making a mark for D-I Saint Peter’s softball this season and is especially heating up this month. Over the weekend, Skakal hammered six hits in three games for Saint Peter’s including one double. The sophomore catcher […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Newman on scoring streak for Binghamton lacrosse

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Kenna Newman is just playing her game. In doing so, the junior attacker for Binghamton University women’s lacrosse is having her best season for the Bearcats. Newman has now scored a goal in nine consecutive games giving her a total of 25 goals and 17 assists this year-both career-highs. Newman […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Riley Olmstead earns Patriot League Defensive Player of The Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Olmstead has earned a prestigious weekly honor. (Photo: Loyola (Md.) Athletics) Olmstead, a junior on defense for Loyola (Md.) women’s lacrosse, has been named the Patriot League Defensive Player of The Week. Riley helped the Greyhounds stifle the opposition in two wins over Bucknell and Lafayette last week. The […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
Corning, NY
Sports
City
Addison, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira sports franchises to hold press events Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top sports attractions will make some major announcements. On Wednesday, Elmira’s First Arena will hold a special press event announcing the future of pro hockey at the venue. The event is slated for 1:30 pm and will feature first-year tenant Steve Donner who signed a new deal […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Stewart tosses second no-hitter, 17 K’s against Edison

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Owen Stewart tossed another gem for the Crusaders on Tuesday. The senior pitcher threw his second no-hitter of the season for Elmira Notre Dame in a 4-0 win at home against Thomas A. Edison. The George Mason University commit struck out 17 batters and allowed just one walk against a Spartans […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pro hockey to return to First Arena with new team

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The tenants of First Arena have announced that pro hockey will be returning to Elmira next fall, bringing on a new team with a new name. Donner said the company has decided to bring back a professional hockey team, the Elmira Mammoth, in October 2022 as part of the Federal Prospects […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Corning Community College#Genesee Community College#Red Barons#Erie Community College#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM

Legette-Jack gets commitment from leading scorer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Felisha Legette-Jack has added another former player to her roster at Syracuse. Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo’s leading scorer last season, announced on social media Tuesday that she’s transferring to SU. Fair, a Rochester native, was the fourth leading scorer in the nation this past...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro’s Skermont no-hits Proctor

Colin Skermont tossed a no-hitter for Whitesboro in a 3-0 win at home Monday against Utica Proctor, the Warriors’ Tri-Valley League opener. Skermont walked two and hit a batter but allowed no hits or runs in seven innings. He’s now 2-0 this season. The Warriors scored one in...
WHITESBORO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy