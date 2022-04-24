Sunday Evening Forecast (4/24): A warm and sunny day with highs in the 80s

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
While a few showers can't be ruled out this afternoon, many of us will stay dry. The humidity will drop through the day, and we'll see more sun by the evening. Tonight will be cool and crisp with lows in the 50s. We have some great weather to look forward to over the next several days. Here's the latest forecast.
Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week. A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs […]
Comments / 0