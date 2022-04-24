ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday Evening Forecast (4/24): A warm and sunny day with highs in the 80s

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing clouds with highs in the...

www.wbir.com

Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Thunderstorms move in for evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
CLEVELAND, OH
WLOX

Taylor's 6 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast

While a few showers can't be ruled out this afternoon, many of us will stay dry. The humidity will drop through the day, and we'll see more sun by the evening. Tonight will be cool and crisp with lows in the 50s. We have some great weather to look forward to over the next several days. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 34

April 26 weather forecast: Chilly weather approaches

(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week. A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs […]
ENVIRONMENT

