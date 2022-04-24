ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NE

Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 11 firefighters

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 11 firefighters. The...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

One person dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska

One person is dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska Saturday. The Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department chief confirmed Saturday one person died in the fire near Cambridge. The name of the person killed has not yet been released. Crews began fighting the fires Friday and their work has continued into...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arapahoe, NE
City
Cambridge, NE
Red Willow County, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
County
Red Willow County, NE
State
Nebraska State
Cambridge, NE
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Emergency Management#Ap#Red Willow#Frontier
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy