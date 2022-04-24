ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Authorities respond to apartment complex fire, 16 units ablaze

By Victoria Lopez
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex.

Multiple fire trucks have responded to 600 Lakeside Boulevard in regards to a fire at the Lakeside Apartments, according to a Brownsville PD spokesperson.

As of 6:25 p.m. Sunday, authorities have confirmed that 16 units are on fire.

A 74-year-old man has been treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

The fire has not yet been contained.

📷: Steven Masso, KVEO

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.

