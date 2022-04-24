ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona's narrow defeat to Rayo Vallecano leaves Real Madrid one win from La Liga title - European round-up

SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Rayo Vallecano which pushed leaders Real Madrid a step closer to the La Liga title. With Real not in action ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Manchester City, second-placed Barca missed the chance to cut into the 15-point deficit and...

www.skysports.com

Daily Mail

Juventus 'are set to sign midfielder Angel Di Maria on a free transfer'... as PSG will opt against renewing the Argentine's contract in the summer amid interest from Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria in the summer when his contract expires. Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at the French giants, who initially snapped him up from Manchester United for £44m in August 2015. The 34-year-old has...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
SkySports

Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says 'nobody likes' defender's decision to leave

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says "nobody likes" Antonio Rudiger's decision to leave the club this summer as the defender closes in on a free transfer to Real Madrid. Rudiger, whose Chelsea deal expires at the end of the season, is close to agreeing a four-year deal with Real and Tuchel revealed at the weekend he had decided to reject a new contract and join a new club.
NBC Sports

Champions League Semifinals Leg 1 Highlights

Arguably the best team in the world, Manchester City, took on Real Madrid in the first game of the first leg of the semifinals. The two teams came out fighting but Manchester took home the win after defeating Real Madrid 4-3. There are four teams left to compete head-to-head in...
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
BBC

City facing right-back dilemma against Real Madrid

Manchester City are likely to play someone out of position at right-back in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid. While Joao Cancelo is suspended, Kyle Walker and John Stones are unlikely to recover from recent injuries in time. Speaking before the game, BBC Radio 5 Live's chief...
SB Nation

Conference League Q&A with Chiesa di Totti

This Thursday, the season is very much on the line for Leicester City, as they face off against Roma in the home leg of their Uefa Conference League semi final. We talked to Chiesa di Totti our sister blog covering the Italian side, to see how they were feeling ahead of the big clash. If you want to see more of their perspective go check them out. They don’t support Leicester, but other than that they’re pretty great.
SkySports

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Jurgen Klopp will not underestimate 'world-class' Unai Emery in Champions League semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not underestimate "world-class" Villarreal boss Unai Emery ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg. Liverpool's hunt for an unprecedented quadruple continues this week when they welcome a Villarreal side to Anfield hoping to make history under head coach Emery by reaching their first Champions League final.
theScore

Watch: Vinicius with a sensational solo effort against Manchester City

It took another moment of brilliance to get Real Madrid back into Tuesday's thrilling Champions League tilt against Manchester City. Moments after Phil Foden scored City's third of the evening from close range, Vinicius Junior responded with a spectacular individual goal to make it 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium. After...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, De Jong, Messi, Origi

Manchester City are considering a move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, who has also been a long-term target for Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription) Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but he...
The Guardian

PSG’s latest Ligue 1 title feels empty, unsatisfying and unexciting

“A star without shine” was how L’Équipe described PSG winning the Ligue 1 title this weekend after a 1-1 draw with Lens. Although their 10th championship equals St-Étienne’s all-time record and adds a star to their shirts for next season, few triumphs have felt so hollow. PSG have been fortunate, disjointed and distracted by the Champions League this season and they are among the least satisfying champions on the continent this century. Change is often glacial at the Parc des Princes but, after a decade of missed chances, revolution could arrive soon.
