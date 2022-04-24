Luquinhas scores as Red Bulls defeat Orlando City 3-0

Kevin Durant and Ime Udoka are familiar with each other on an individual and personal level, despite the two just being competitors in the first round. Udoka was a Brooklyn Nets assistant coach last season and spent the summer as an assistant coach on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets tallied three goals in the first period alone – more offense than they’d mustered in the first two games of their series combined – as Fort Wayne bested Wheeling 4-1 in game three of their first round playoff series. The Komets outshot the Nailers 50-23 on the way to […]
Comments / 0