Luquinhas scores as Red Bulls defeat Orlando City 3-0

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets tallied three goals in the first period alone – more offense than they’d mustered in the first two games of their series combined – as Fort Wayne bested Wheeling 4-1 in game three of their first round playoff series. The Komets outshot the Nailers 50-23 on the way to […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO