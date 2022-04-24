U.S. Senate Candidate Dan O’Dowd details single-issue campaign

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Candidate for U.S. Senate Dan O’Dowd joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his single-issue campaign. The tech entrepreneur and founder of Green Hills Software says he has no issues with the job Senator Alex Padilla has done and he has no plans to campaign against Padilla. O’Dowd’s campaign solely surrounds his quest for regulators to ban Tesla’s full self-driving feature.

O’Dowd recently launched a multi-million-dollar ad campaign against Tesla and that feature. He told Laurenzo he has no issues with Tesla, nor Elon Musk, but that his sole issue is with the safety of that technology.

