When the Southeastern Lady Suns hosted West Prairie at Bowen on Tuesday night, April 19th, they didn’t make their life easy. The game wasn’t fully decided until the fifth inning before West Prairie went on to post an 8-4 victory. The first inning was particularly illustrative of the struggle. With West Prairie getting on the scoreboard with three runs in the top of the first inning, the Lady Suns came right back on them. Scores by Ani...

BOWEN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO