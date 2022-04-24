ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...steady around 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 8.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6 feet on 04/11/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with a 30 percent probability of over 4 inches and a 15 percent probability of over 6 inches in the valleys and 6 to 13 inches in the higher terrain including MacDonald Pass and Georgetown Lake is possible. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...risen to 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet by next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 04/24/1922. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible, mainly across the higher elevations above 5000 feet in the northern and northwestern Black Hills, as well as the Bear Lodge Mountains. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Central Black Hills and the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger Critical to Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Possible on Friday A combination of very dry air, hot temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY, WINDY, AND HOT CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING... Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 90s * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Union County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY THROUGH 315 PM MDT At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mount Dora, or 19 miles west of Clayton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grenville, Clayton Lake State Park and Mount Dora. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 403 and 421. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:23:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Miguel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your local law enforcement and the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for central and northeast San Miguel County until 330 PM MDT.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Beaver; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill...Gray...Wheeler Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Hansford, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Hansford; Hutchinson RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COMBINED PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * Affected Area...In Texas...Hansford...Hutchinson...Carson and Armstrong. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Las Animas; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MDT FOR EASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS EASTERN CROWLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 144 PM MDT, the leading edge of strong winds from dissipating showers were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point to 8 miles southeast of Higbee, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Sugar City, Cheraw and Higbee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above 5000 feet.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Dry air will be in place this afternoon through Thursday afternoon, so we will see elevated to critical fire weather conditions for several hours for the rest of this afternoon and on Thursday afternoon. We will see winds speeds between 15 and 25 mph which will decrease round sunset. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113.Fire weather zone 056. * WIND...Southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 12%. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties, the Wet Mountains Valley, the eastern mountains and all of the southeast plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...225...226...227...228 229...230...231...232...233...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...225 226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...Friday morning through Friday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will continue to transport drier air over portions of western and central New Mexico this afternoon. Much drier overnight humidities tonight will precede very dry humidities on Thursday as southwest winds strengthen and combine with high Haines. Critical conditions appear widespread Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains where elevated to locally critical conditions are possible. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau until 7 PM MDT this evening and from Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon and west northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent this afternoon and on Friday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward Critical to Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Possible on Friday A combination of very dry air, hot temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY, WINDY, AND HOT CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING... Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 90s * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Shonto and along the Black Mesa. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, with localized amounts over 7 inches in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis County. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME

