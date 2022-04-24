ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

$189 million in broadband projects to benefit local counties

By Terry Craig
wibqam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana will award $189 million for broadband expansion projects throughout the state through its ‘Next Level Connections Program’. Joink received numerous grants through the program that will be put towards expanding broadband in many counties in...

wibqam.com

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Popular country artist to perform at Vigo County Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Vigo County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022! A spokesperson with the fair says they’re excited to announce the 2022 Entertainment Headliner is Josh Turner. Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Jake Wells

Money Is Coming To Indiana Residents Over Next Few Weeks

counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Creative Commons) For most individuals in Indiana, some cash is soon coming your way. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Vermillion County, IN
Vermillion County, IN
Government
WLWT 5

Largest Indiana antique market returning at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana schools preparing for new temporary licensing system for special education teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has faced a shortage of special education teachers for some time, and some fear an end to emergency permits for those instructors could make the problem worse. To help get positions filled, many districts have had teachers who aren’t fully licensed for special education obtain one-year emergency licenses. Those could be renewed […]
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

See How Indiana and Surrounding States Have Changed Over the Past 750 Million Years

I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Wtwo#State Road 234
WCIA

Ameren warning customers about rates going up

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You need to prepare for some sticker shock when you get your power bill this summer. Ameren is warning customers their rates will be going up. They said it is because of issues with global supplies. They are estimating up to a $13 increase per month on power bills. Supplies of energy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WLFI.com

Field lights donated to Abby & Libby Park

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A big donation is making it possible to light up the night at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi. Since the park has been built, baseball and softball games have been played during daylight hours due to a lack of field lights; but not anymore. The local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers donated the field lights and volunteered to install them.
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Beach employee injured in accident

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — An employee of Indiana Beach is hospitalized after being shocked by a power line. According to White County Sheriff, Bill Brooks, 52-year-old Travis Wilson, of Monticello, was in a lift bucket when it happened on Monday afternoon. Wilson was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.
MONTICELLO, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Free admission to state parks during Visit Indiana Week

INDIANA (WEHT) – To kick off Visit Indiana Week, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a little something for fishing and park enthusiasts. DNR says the Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, reservoirs, and state forests that charge a daily gate fee for each entering vehicle will waive that fee for all guests […]
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Do you have a story to share about Central State Hospital?

The Indiana Medical History Museum is collecting oral histories of people connected to the former Central State Hospital in Indianapolis. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett sat down with the museum’s executive director Sarah Halter, to learn more about the Voices Project and the importance of preserving the history of the often controversial, now closed, hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Henrico Citizen

Henrico names new director of Recreation and Parks

Henrico County officials have named Patrick W. Nalley director of the county’s Division of Recreation & Parks, which will be restructured with three assistant directors and will support efforts to attract sports tourism and other entertainment to the county. Nalley has most recently served as director of Recreation, Tourism...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy