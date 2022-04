Johnnie Dixon III had something special to say after scoring his first career touchdown in the USFL. He wanted to pay tribute to his former teammate Dwayne Haskins Jr. Sunday, Dixon hauled in his first career touchdown reception as a member of the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL. After making the catch, he sent out a message to Haskins, who tragically passed away earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO