Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County Pioneer VOTERS GUIDE May 2022 Primary Election – Questions for the Candidates; Link to Videos of Candidate Forums

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tillamook County Pioneer sent all the candidates (in contested and statewide positions) a request for a candidate’s statement and a couple questions. The Pioneer provides this opportunity for candidates to tell voters about themselves and the position they are seeking. Tillamook County Pioneer CANDIDATE’S STATEMENT – 5...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Channel 6000

Betsy Johnson on leaving the Democratic Party, running for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betsy Johnson is running for governor of Oregon unaffiliated with any political party. No one has won the top executive spot in Oregon without running on a major party’s ticket in nearly 100 years. Johnson has been a pilot, businesswoman, graduate of Lewis &...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Opinion: Nothing typical about Oregon's new 6th congressional district race

A new congressional seat, no incumbent of any kind, and the national balance of power in the House up for grabs. Oregon’s sixth congressional district is seeing a contest that is pretty rare in this part of the political world, where incumbents tend to stay for decades and voters seem insulated from national trends.
OREGON STATE
Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Government
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, OR
#Affordable Housing#County Road#Oregon Legislature#Housing Affordability
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Anti-mask activist Marc Thielman wins straw poll for governor among self-selected conservative Oregon Republican Party insiders

Former small-town Superintendent Marc Thielman, who crusaded against mask-wearing rules during the pandemic, won the Republican gubernatorial straw poll taken of a couple hundred conservative Republican party faithful in Welches on Saturday night, beating several of the race’s more well-funded front-runners. Thielman, who served as superintendent of the Alsea...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KATU.com

President Biden endorses U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader for re-election

SALEM, Ore. — President Biden announced his endorsement of Congressman Kurt Schrader for re-election in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District on Saturday. “I appreciate President Biden’s confidence and support for my re-election,” said Congressman Schrader. “I look forward to continuing to work with the President on lowering the high cost of prescription drugs, addressing the high cost of housing and childcare, and tackling climate change and the wildfires that have devastated our community.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

WW’s May 2022 Endorsements: Oregon Governor

Sixteen Democrats filed to run for governor this year. One of them wasn’t legally eligible to hold the office. The disqualification of former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof created a great legal drama, but it denies Democratic Party voters an alternative to the state’s establishment leaders. Of the remaining candidates, only former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and State Treasurer Tobias Read possess the gravitas and experience to be considered seriously for the nomination.
KXL

Governor Kate Brown Declares Drought Emergency In Four More Oregon Counties

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in four more counties in the state, bringing the total to 11 counties. The emergency declarations allow people who use water to seek temporary relief measures, such as moving water rights, drilling emergency wells and applying for state and federal aid.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Her Two Leading Challengers All Give Mayor Ted Wheeler a Failing Grade on Gun Violence

As of April 21, Portland police say that 28 people have been killed by gunfire in the city this year. That’s a rate of killing on pace to eclipse the 69 shooting homicides the city witnessed last year. And the Portland Police Bureau says the 390 shooting incidents in the city from January through March are up 248% from the same period two years ago.
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Astorian

Fishermen urge Fish and Wildlife Commission to revisit regulations

Several local commercial fishermen have asked the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission to reconsider Columbia River fishing regulations. During the public forum section of the commission’s meeting in Astoria on Friday, commercial fishermen and those connected with the industry asked the commission to revisit gillnetting regulations and salmon buyback options.
ASTORIA, OR

