ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Car totaled in Sunday afternoon fire

spmetrowire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters there were no injuries in...

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Portage County, WI
Portage County, WI
Crime & Safety
Portage County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

When nature calls! Woman plunges HEAD FIRST into filthy national forest vault toilet after dropping her phone and using dog leash as harness to lower herself in to retrieve it

A California woman plunged head-first into a filthy vault toilet at a national forest after dropping her phone in, then falling as she tried to retrieve it. The unidentified woman lost her handset while visiting Mount Walker in Washington Tuesday during a trip to the Olympic National Forest. She then...
ACCIDENTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Bring Me The News

10-year-old girl missing in western Wisconsin, bike found in wooded area

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl who didn't return home Sunday night after visiting her aunt in Chippewa Falls. According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Iliana M. Peters, who goes by "Lily," was last seen by family members on Sunday evening. Her father contacted police at about 9 p.m. after she didn't return home after visiting her aunt on the 400 block of North Grove Street.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 75-year-old woman is dead after her car went off Highway 10 at County Highway F. The crash site was south of Weyauwega. Waupaca County investigators say the woman’s car was going west went it collided with the end of the guardrail, went down an embankment, crossed the off-ramp at Highway F, and continued down another embankment, coming to rest in a field.
WEYAUWEGA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy