10 Weather: More warmth and sunshine continues

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region. This cold front will have showers and thunderstorms associated with it that will be in a weakening phase as it approaches the region. Nonetheless, a brief strong storm or two across southern Ohio especially cannot be […]
Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week. A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs […]
TUESDAY: Passing showers will start off your Tuesday as the front moves eastward through central and southwest Mississippi. Rain chances will tend to taper by mid-day, clouds will follow suit into the afternoon hours. Highs will run cooler, in the 70s. Skies become mainly clear overnight with lows falling back into the 40s to near 50.
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge Allergy issues for sure today…. and the rest of the week….. There’s the warm front slowly pushing thru…. into the warm sector we go tonight – Monday…. cold front brings showers Monday night – Tuesday…. upper-level feature heads this way for Wednesday into next weekend…. The Futurecast […]
WEDNESDAY: High pressure settles over central and southwest Mississippi through mid-week. After a cool start in the 40s to near 50, we’ll rebound, amid sunshine, back into the 70s – seasonably mild for late April. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Frost advisories will be in effect for Wyoming and northwest Raleigh counties from 3am to 9am Thursday morning. In addition a Freeze Warning has also been issued for northwest Fayette and northwest Nicholas counties from 11pm tonight to 9am Thursday morning. Wednesday, we’re dry but cool across the region with...
