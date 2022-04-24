ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

10 Weather: More warmth and sunshine continues

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures hold in the...

www.wtsp.com

Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Couple of strong storms possible Monday, cooler days ahead!

A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region. This cold front will have showers and thunderstorms associated with it that will be in a weakening phase as it approaches the region. Nonetheless, a brief strong storm or two across southern Ohio especially cannot be […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 34

April 26 weather forecast: Chilly weather approaches

(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week. A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs […]
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Nice weather this week

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday

TUESDAY: Passing showers will start off your Tuesday as the front moves eastward through central and southwest Mississippi. Rain chances will tend to taper by mid-day, clouds will follow suit into the afternoon hours. Highs will run cooler, in the 70s. Skies become mainly clear overnight with lows falling back into the 40s to near 50.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NEWS10 ABC

4/24/2022: Warm front got thru…. lets go for another….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge Allergy issues for sure today…. and the rest of the week….. There’s the warm front slowly pushing thru…. into the warm sector we go tonight – Monday…. cold front brings showers Monday night – Tuesday…. upper-level feature heads this way for Wednesday into next weekend…. The Futurecast […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Cool all day Wednesday, more frost tonight

Frost advisories will be in effect for Wyoming and northwest Raleigh counties from 3am to 9am Thursday morning. In addition a Freeze Warning has also been issued for northwest Fayette and northwest Nicholas counties from 11pm tonight to 9am Thursday morning. Wednesday, we’re dry but cool across the region with...
RALEIGH, NC

