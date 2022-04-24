ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Not starting Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gallinari isn't starting Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat on Sunday, Sarah...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic out for must-win Game 5 against Heat

Hawks reserve guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is set to miss Tuesday night's must-win Game 5 in Atlanta’s first-round series against the Heat, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Bogdanovic is slated to sit due to soreness in his right knee. Bogdanovic’s fellow bench guard Lou Williams will also miss the contest with lower back discomfort, per Spencer. The 35-year-old Williams has been unavailable for every game of the series thus far.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Remains out for Game 5

Williams (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Williams hasn't played since April 5. Delon Wright will once again act as the backup point guard to Trae Young during the Hawks' win-or-go-home matchup Tuesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks vs. Heat score: Live updates from NBA playoffs as Atlanta tries to even series vs. Miami

The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs continue Sunday night with a pair of No. 8 seeds trying to even things up at home. The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns -- No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences -- have opened up 2-1 series leads. But the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans have the chance to knot up those series on their home courts. The Heat take a 55-41 lead into the third quarter.
MIAMI, FL

