Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Not starting Sunday

Hawks reserve guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is set to miss Tuesday night's must-win Game 5 in Atlanta’s first-round series against the Heat, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Bogdanovic is slated to sit due to soreness in his right knee. Bogdanovic’s fellow bench guard Lou Williams will also miss the contest with lower back discomfort, per Spencer. The 35-year-old Williams has been unavailable for every game of the series thus far.
