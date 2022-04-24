A few strong storms possible Monday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a cold front heads our way on Monday, there will be some morning showers and rumbles of thunder, but a second round later in the afternoon may contain a few storms that could produce gusty damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky in a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather.

Although the tornado threat is zero, and the wind, hail, and heavy rain threats are low, please keep an eye on the afternoon sky for some strong storms.

The timing of the round of afternoon storms is roughly in the 1-7 p.m. from west to east.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.