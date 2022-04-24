ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Copley Square exit off Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston closed until Memorial Day weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A Boston exit ramp on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike, also known as Interstate 90, will be closed for a month as part of a construction project. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said. The exit from I-90 east to Copley Square closed Sunday...

MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won over the weekend; sold in Boston, Weymouth and Stoneham

Multiple $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts over the weekend. The first two prizes were won on Friday. A $100,000 prize for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” was won off of a ticket purchased at Shawmut Grocery in Boston. The other $100,000 winning ticket, sold the same day, was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham. It was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspension of MBTA Blue Line service between Airport, Bowdoin stations begins

BOSTON — A suspension of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway service between Logan International Airport and downtown Boston began Monday morning. The MBTA said Blue Line service will be suspended between its Airport and Bowdoin stations between April 25 and May 8 to allow round-the-clock harbor tunnel repair work to take place.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two vehicles crash into bookstore in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Two vehicles crashed into the side of a Boston neighborhood bookstore Wednesday morning, video from the scene showed. Sky 5 showed one vehicle, a sedan, that crashed through the side of the Jamaica Plain business while a second vehicle, an SUV, was next to the sedan on the sidewalk adjacent to the building.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Herb Chambers, billionaire businessman of car dealership fame, selling Back Bay condo for $18 million

Car-dealership tycoon Herb Chambers has listed his Back Bay condo overlooking the the Boston Public Garden for sale for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The roughly 3,300-square-foot home located at 220 Boylston St. at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences features three bedrooms and a study. It was listed for sale on April 14 by agent Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine surfer found unconscious off Cape Cod beach dies

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
Boston

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

After the Greendale Mall closure forced it to shut down, Tacos Mexico is coming back to Worcester with a Park Avenue location

Jose Zuniga wasn’t planning to open another restaurant in Worcester so soon. But then, the owner of Tacos Mexico saw the signs listing 591 Park Avenue for lease. Zuniga first opened Tacos Mexico in the Greendale Mall in 2015, but was forced to close after the mall was resold and then demolished in 2021 to make room for the construction of an Amazon facility, the Telegram & Gazette reported.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Giacomo's in Boston's South End Has Been Sold

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A popular Italian restaurant in the South End of Boston is under new ownership, and its name will undergo a slight change later this year. According to a post from BosGuy, Giacomo's on Columbus Avenue has been sold to the team behind...
BOSTON, MA

