Dog Battling Cancer Saves Orphan Otter Pup in Surprising River Rescue

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"First time swimming with three legs and he comes out of the water with a baby otter in his mouth!" said a family...

www.newsweek.com

One Green Planet

Incredible Rescue of Donkey Who Almost Lost His Feet to Plastic Ties Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes (VIDEO)

The rescue of this donkey by Animal Aid Unlimited is not only heartwarming, but it reminds us all that animals deserve the same love, care, and respect we do. When rescuers found him, he could barely walk due to the rope and plastic that were cutting deep into his legs. Abandoning any animal is beyond cruel, but to leave them in a state like this is heartbreaking! Thankfully, the rescue team arrived, loaded him onto the trailer, and transported him to the shelter for some much-needed care.
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

