Atlanta, GA

Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami on Sunday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Ja Morant's epic dunk, game-winning layup spark Grizzlies

First, Ja Morant gave the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans a much-needed energy boost by flying through the air for a big dunk at the end of the third quarter. Then the All-Star guard took over the game’s final two minutes. Morant scored the last 11 points for Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Ja Morant named 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player

Ja Morant made a leap this season, and the league took notice. The Memphis Grizzlies star was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for 2021-22, earning 38 first-place votes, nine second-place votes and four third-place votes. San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray came in second place and Cleveland Cavaliers...
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Tuesday 4/26/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
NBA
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant honored as NBA's Most Improved Player after All-Star year

Ja Morant was Rookie of the Year in 2020, vowing he would get better from there. And he has done exactly that. The Memphis Grizzlies guard picked up his second major award in three seasons Monday, getting announced as the NBA's Most Improved Player. He is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award -- and the first player in league history to have won both Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.
MEMPHIS, TN

