Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Drops 26 in Game 4 victory

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Holiday ended Sunday's 119-95 victory over Chicago with 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT),...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Milwaukee looks to clinch series in game 5

LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 219.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Chicago Bulls in game five. The Bucks won the last meeting 119-95 on April 24 led by 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Zach LaVine scored 24 points for the Bulls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes that Bucks fans should boo Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen went off against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, perhaps motivated by the response he got from the crowd. Allen was booed by Chicago fans, as he has been consistently since he was blamed for causing Alex Caruso to break his wrist during a regular-season game. The Milwaukee Bucks wing was totally unbothered, as he hit six threes on the way to a 27-point performance as the Bucks pushed the Bulls to the brink of elimination.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MassLive.com

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game 5 live stream, time, TV, how to watch

It’s a pivotal Game 5 Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Milwaukee went up 3-1 after winning Game 4 and will be looking star Giannis Antentekounmpo to close out this series. Meanwhile, the Bulls will be looking to stave off elimination, but will have to do so without star Zach LaVine, who entered Health & Safety Protocols Tuesday as COVID-19 remains a pressing issue in the NBA. Wednesday night’s game will air on TV via TNT nationally. Fans can also stream the game via Sling and DirecTV, which has a free trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday wins NBA teammate of year award again

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second time in three seasons, the league announced Tuesday. A panel of league executives selected 12 finalists for the honor, which is officially named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. More than 300 current NBA players voted on the winner from that list of 12 finalists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday Wins 2021-22 Twyman-Stokes Award

The NBA players have spoken. Jrue Holiday has been chosen as the recipient of the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award has been given annually since 2012-2013. This award recognizes a player who shows selflessness on and off the court. This is not the first time Jrue has won the award, however. He was the award winner in 2019-2020 while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Holiday is the first player to win the award more than once.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Grayson Allen sinks Chicago Bulls amid boos as Milwaukee Bucks take commanding 3-1 lead

CHICAGO -- In the days leading up to the team's first road playoff games in Chicago, the Milwaukee Bucks used every opportunity they could to shower Grayson Allen with boos. They booed Allen when he walked onto the team bus. They booed him when he arrived in the lobby of their team hotel. They even booed him during film sessions and when Allen touched the ball in practice.
CHICAGO, IL

