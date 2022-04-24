Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Drops 26 in Game 4 victory

It’s a pivotal Game 5 Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Milwaukee went up 3-1 after winning Game 4 and will be looking star Giannis Antentekounmpo to close out this series. Meanwhile, the Bulls will be looking to stave off elimination, but will have to do so without star Zach LaVine, who entered Health & Safety Protocols Tuesday as COVID-19 remains a pressing issue in the NBA. Wednesday night’s game will air on TV via TNT nationally. Fans can also stream the game via Sling and DirecTV, which has a free trial.
Comments / 0