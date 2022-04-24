ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Spy x Family Releases Episode 4 Preview

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpy x Family has released a look at the anime's next episode with a special new promo! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's already become the most talked about new series despite all of the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Readies for Yor's Anime Intro

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is readying fans for Yor Forger's big anime debut! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of days, and with it comes a whole new wave of anime releases. The most standout of the pack are releases that include the returns of some major franchises, but there will also be some major adaptations making their premiere as well. The most anticipated of these new premieres is undoubtedly Spy x Family as fans have been wanting to see Tatsuya Endo's original manga series come to life for quite some time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay is Ready for Yoruichi's Big Anime Return

One awesome Bleach cosplay is already set for Yoruichi Shihouin's big return to anime! As Tite Kubo's original manga franchise celebrates its 20th Anniversary of its launch in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has made a major return in the last few years with not only a brand new entry for the manga but is planning a major return for the anime adaptation as well. This Fall will finally see Bleach come back for the much anticipated, long awaited, and heavily requested official anime taking on the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, which never got its due the last time around.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang's life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Announces New Manga

The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular characters introduced over the course of the history of Star Wars, even though he has yet to appear in any movies featuring a universe that took place in a galaxy far, far away. With Marvel Comics looking to release a new adaptation of the Disney+ series, it seems that Mando and Grogu are also set to receive a manga adaptation of their own, retelling the story of the first season of the popular television series.
COMICS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Fan Unleashes Low-Cost Super Saiyan 3 Cosplay

Super Saiyan 3 is definitely the black sheep of the Super Saiyan family, with the transformation introduced during the Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z definitely becoming one of the most controversial forms that Goku has. While this once powerful form has been pushed to the side in favor of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct, that hasn't stopped fans from often going back to the form in dynamic new ways as one cosplayer has given the transformation a "low cost" makeover.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama Fuses With Spy x Family in Adorable Crossover

The worlds of Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have collided with some cute new art imagining what it would look like if the two franchises got to have a major crossover of their own! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is now underway and fans have gotten to see many of the new anime releases to keep an eye on for the next few months. This season is largely dominated by quirky comedies, however, as the main draw for many is the debut of Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family. Not only that, but Kaguya-sama: Love is War returned for its third full season.
COMICS
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
ComicBook

Spy x Family Art Arrives From Attack on Titan's Creator

Spy x Family is quickly taking over screens with its anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it turns out that the creator behind Attack on Titan is such a fan that they illustrated some special new art for the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the most highly anticipated anime debuts of the year overall, and the series has been meeting those high expectations with its first few episodes. All of this hype was built from just how strong the original manga has been since it started, and it's amassed a huge fanbase in the process.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Releases First-Look Images From Episode 4

The Rising of the Shield Hero has given fans a first look at Season 2's next episode with some new images from Episode 4 of the season! The highly anticipated second season taking on Aneko Yusagi's original manga series was one of the most hyped returns heading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it's unfortunately become a much different matter now that the season is a couple of episodes into its run. With the first season of the series being one of the most successful debuts a few years back, there was a lot of wonder as to how the second could meet those expectations.
COMICS
ComicBook

No Game, No Life Releases New Poster for 10th Anniversary

No Game, No Life will be turning ten years old in just a few days in Japan, and it has celebrated the milestone anniversary with a special new poster! Yu Kamiya's original light novel series has been running with Kadokawa for quite a long time, and has since sparked a manga adaptation, a spin-off series, and even a super popular anime adaptation. The anime for the series, in fact, has become so popular despite only running for a single season that it's likely the version of the series that is more well known to the majority of fans today.
COMICS

