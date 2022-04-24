ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Who pays for student loan forgiveness?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfJHU_0fIxBEZG00

(NEXSTAR) – Despite recent moves to forgive federal student loan debt for thousands of Americans, including the latest round announced Tuesday , many are continuing to call on President Joe Biden to cancel even more.

Nearly 43 million Americans are responsible for roughly $1.6 trillion in federal student loans. During his campaign, Biden supported forgiving $10,000 per federal borrower, but, over a year into his administration, we haven’t exactly seen that. Some borrowers have seen their debt erased, like the estimated 40,000 impacted by recent changes to “fix longstanding failures in the student loan programs.”

If Biden were to more broadly cancel student loan debt though, who would pay?

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collects $107K worth of narcotics, eight guns during drug stings

The first and obvious answer is the federal government.

The important thing to know is that when the government grants student loans, the federal debt increases, according to the Urban Institute , but the federal deficit projection typically declines a small amount. Federal student loans are made with borrowed money because the federal government expects interest and principal payments in return. When you make a payment on your federal student loans, the federal debt decreases and the government has earned interest on your loan.

If Biden decided to cancel student debt, the federal deficit will increase but by how much depends on the value of the forgiven loans, according to the Urban Institute. It wouldn’t, however, have an immediate impact on the national debt. Eventually, the federal debt will climb when payments that were expected to be paid, aren’t.

Canceling student debt could cost anywhere from $245 billion (if Biden’s proposed $10,000 per borrower is approved) to $1.6 trillion for all federal loans to be erased, according to a report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget .

That means student loan forgiveness would “rank among the largest transfer programs in American history,” fellow Adam Looney explained in a Brookings Institution report . If just $10,000 per borrower is forgiven, it’d cost roughly what the U.S. has spent on welfare since 2000, Looney noted.

Taxpayers would likely, in turn, also feel some pressure depending on the amount of loans forgiven.

Taxpayers are already on the hook when existing student loans default. The Bipartisan Policy Center released a 2021 report suggesting the cost to the average taxpayer would be exponentially higher over time than the cost of existing defaults if widespread forgiveness is granted.

Man wanted in Americus terrorist treat case captured

“The expansion of generous repayment and forgiveness plans suggest that costs to taxpayers may continue to rise,” the report reads . However, it’s not immediately clear how or when taxpayers would feel those increases.

Forgiving student loan debt for 40,000 borrowers earlier this week has an estimated cost to taxpayers of $3 billion, according to a Thursday statement from the House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith of Missouri.

In some cases, student loan borrowers may still have to dish out money for loan forgiveness. Under certain repayment plans like Public Service Loan Forgiveness, federal law says the forgiveness is non-taxable. When Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law last year, he made federal student loan forgiveness exempt from federal taxation through 2025 on “a general basis,” Forbes reports .

Additional guidance on what types of other student loan repayment plans are and aren’t taxable under that provision hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscogee County, GA
Government
County
Muscogee County, GA
State
Missouri State
Muscogee County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
MarketWatch

Do I resist refinancing my $160,000 federal student loan at a lower rate in the hope there will be loan forgiveness? What are the chances it will happen?

I graduated from college in 2017 with more than $210,000 in federal student-loan debt thanks to out-of-state tuition, a master’s program, and not fully understanding this cost at that time. I’ve chiseled away at the debt since, often making greater than the minimum payment. The student-loan pause during...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

New Student Loan Expansions Bring Debt Forgiveness Closer for Millions of Borrowers

At least 40,000 borrowers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could see immediate student loan debt forgiveness due to student loan repayment changes announced Tuesday by the US Department of Education. In addition, over 3.6 million borrowers could also receive at least three years of credit toward income-driven repayment forgiveness.
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness: New research bolsters $10,000 broad cancellation argument

Student loan forgiveness tied to income requirements would help the largest number of debtors, new research from the New York Fed finds. The Fed researchers, using data from the New York Fed/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel, estimated the cost of two federal loan forgiveness proposals, one for $10,000 and another for $50,000. They found that limited forgiveness and placing income caps on who would be eligible would "distribute a larger share of benefits" to low-income borrowers while also reducing the cost of forgiveness overall.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Americans#The Urban Institute
Daily Mail

Biden's Education Department will immediately wipe out out student loan debt for 40,000 borrowers and bring 3.6M Americans closer to ending payments by promising to fix 'longstanding failures' in forgiveness scheme that hit low-income students

President Joe Biden's Education Department again moved to ease the burden of U.S. student loans on Tuesday, with the federal government claiming its latest reforms will wipe out debts for 40,000 such borrowers and bring 3.6 million Americans closer to ending their payments. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the current...
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

4 in 5 borrowers could benefit from student loan forgiveness, but the price tag is high: NY Fed

Since President Joe Biden took office, progressive lawmakers and advocates have been calling on his administration to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower — something Biden campaigned on as a presidential candidate. Many prominent Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have even urged the president to increase the maximum forgiveness amount to $50,000.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the Biden administration announced earlier this month that the pause on federal student loan payments will be extended through August, it presented an additional change that could boost the credit scores of millions of borrowers: pulling them out of default.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

Is Biden stringing along student loan borrowers?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While campaigning for president, Joe Biden said he would forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrower. So far, he hasn't carried through with his promise.
EDUCATION
NPR

8 in 10 Young People Want Government Action On Student Loan Debt

Thirty-eight percent of Americans under 30 want to see student debt cancelled entirely. Despite a campaign trail promise to eliminate some debt, President Biden has yet to take any action beyond continuing Trump's pause on loan repayments. For years, an Education Department loan program has failed to live up to...
COLLEGES
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy