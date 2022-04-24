ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can 3D-printing homes make them affordable?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Jean-Baptiste
 2 days ago

As housing prices across the country continue to skyrocket, an Iowa-based company is looking to combat the crisis by 3D-printing homes.

Alquist 3D , one of a few U.S. companies that 3D-prints houses, is looking to build 200 of 3D-printed homes in Virginia starting this summer, according to KTLA sister station WFXR .

The process is somewhat simple: First, a person designs what they want the frame of the house to look like by using a computer program. Then a file is transmitted to a machine, which tells it what to do and how to move.

On-site workers pour in cement material, then the concrete is pumped through the tubes and dispersed in layers.

    Aiman Hussein and Aaron Hackett of Alquist 3D level one of the pillars that will hold the concrete printer being used to construct a Habitat for Humanity home in Williamsburg Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Habitat for Humanity)
    The first layer of cement is laid down at the Habitat for Humanity 3D printed home in Williamsburg Tuesday August 17, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Habitat for Humanity)

“We believe in creating a community. That is our goal as a company, and it’s pretty hard to have a community if you don’t have anywhere to live,” said Zachary Mannheimer, founder and CEO of Alquist 3D.

According to Mannheimer, the area of southwest Virginia the company is targeting struggles with affordable housing.

    The printer head of a giant 3D printer begins laying down layers of cement for the foundation of a Habitat for Humanity home in Williamsburg Tuesday August 17, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Habitat for Humanity)
    Habitat for Humanity 3D printed house ground breaking July 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Habitat for Humanity)
    The first layer of cement is laid down at the Habitat for Humanity 3D printed home in Williamsburg Tuesday August 17, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Habitat for Humanity)

In December 2021, the local Habitat for Humanity chapter was able to place a single mother in the first-ever owner-occupied 3D-printed house.

“When they said they can print the home this way … and said it should be faster, cheaper and safer, we got very excited,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity’s Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg chapter.

With the help of Virginia Housing, Virginia Tech, and Alquist 3D, the single mom’s 167-layer home was built. The walls of the three-bedroom house were constructed in less than 30 hours, Green said.

    Habitat for Humanity CEO Janet V. Green at the site of the 3D cement printed house Thursday August 26, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Habitat for Humanity)
    Habitat for Humanity 3D printed house ground breaking July 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Habitat for Humanity)

“[She] will have a 30-year mortgage. The only difference between that and other mortgages is that hers is interest-free. It is more than half of what she was paying in rent, and that includes her real estate taxes and insurance,” said Green.

Alquist 3D’s CEO believes 3D-printing could be a game changer because it has the ability to cut costs by up to 15% by scaling back labor, materials and time. Although there are concerns about displacing traditional construction jobs, and some environmental impacts of this method, he says he is working to solve those issues.

