Judy Garland’s lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress could fetch $1.2 million at auction

At 88, with almost seven decades of character comedy behind him, “the one character I’ve never fully explored is myself,” says Barry Humphries. With his new touring show, he makes a “stumbling attempt” to do so. The Man Behind the Mask doesn’t dig deeply under the skin of the creator of Dame Edna Everage and the sozzled Les Patterson, both of whom cameo in the show. Nor does it greatly deviate from the template for national-treasure celebs cosily recounting their life stories on stage. One might have wished for more iconoclasm from this great professional gadfly. But at the tail end of an extraordinary career, which spanned several eras and co-starred everyone who’s anyone in 20th century entertainment, who would deny Humphries a bask in nostalgia’s fireside glow?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO