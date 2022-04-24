ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judy Garland’s lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress could fetch $1.2 million at auction

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
y100fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — A dress worn by Judy Garland in her role as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” is slated for auction next month, and the proceeds will help establish a film acting program at the university responsible for finding the long-lost piece of Hollywood...

www.y100fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance at 60: the great American western

“This is the west sir. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” The famous line uttered by a newspaperman in John Ford’s masterpiece The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance symbolizes the mythological west that he and his most famous collaborator, John Wayne popularized. At 60 years old, it is the greatest western of Hollywood’s Golden Age, even usurping Ford’s own The Searchers that has always clambered its way near the top of greatest film lists.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Wizard Of Oz#The Dress#Catholic University#Drama Department#School Of Music Drama#The New York Times#Technicolor
The Guardian

Barry Humphries: The Man Behind the Mask review – basking in nostalgia

At 88, with almost seven decades of character comedy behind him, “the one character I’ve never fully explored is myself,” says Barry Humphries. With his new touring show, he makes a “stumbling attempt” to do so. The Man Behind the Mask doesn’t dig deeply under the skin of the creator of Dame Edna Everage and the sozzled Les Patterson, both of whom cameo in the show. Nor does it greatly deviate from the template for national-treasure celebs cosily recounting their life stories on stage. One might have wished for more iconoclasm from this great professional gadfly. But at the tail end of an extraordinary career, which spanned several eras and co-starred everyone who’s anyone in 20th century entertainment, who would deny Humphries a bask in nostalgia’s fireside glow?
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Marilyn Monroe’s Spouses: Everything To Know About Her 3 Marriages

The late Marilyn Monroe may have been famous for her fantastic, enduring style and memorable movie roles, but the famous actress also had several marriages. Beyond her life on the silver screen starring in movies including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot, Marilyn had some epic romances that live on in Hollywood lore. Here’s everything to know about Marilyn Monroe’s three husbands, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and police officer James Dougherty.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Real-life Titanic love story memento sells for £68,000 at auction

A star-shaped badge a Titanic steward gifted to a female passenger in a poignant love story echoing the epic 1997 film has sold for £68,000 at auction.Roberta Maioni from Norwich is understood to have struck up a romance with an unnamed crew member during her time on the ill-fated ship in a love story similar to that of Jack and Rose in the Oscar-winning film.The 20-year-old was onboard the liner as maid to the Countess of Rothes when she was gifted the White Star Line badge.While she was fortunate enough to survive the sinking, her paramour died in the tragedy,...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy