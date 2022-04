Over the last few years, it’s become obvious our town council is failing to plan for Flower Mound’s future in any meaningful way. People may roll their eyes at the “planning” discussion but a town needs funds to be able to provide services, infrastructure, and a safe environment. For Flower Mound, the main source of those funds are sales and property taxes. Planning for new sources of these taxes and maintaining our existing sources is essential so Flower Mound can build a safe and inviting environment that attracts and keeps residents and good businesses.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO