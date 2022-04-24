ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8RYS_0fIx9yph00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FENJP_0fIx9yph00

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton are the fashion duo we’ve been waiting for! The beauties linked last night for a Brooklyn Nets game and kicked it courtside while serving LEWKS that we loved!

For their fashionable night out, Mary J. Blige rocked an Alexander Wang jacket and Alexander McQueen bustier that retailed for $1,645. She paired the look with a pair of Dolce Gabbana denim boots along with Sister Love MBJ earrings. Misa Hylton matched MBJ’s fly and rocked a $99 crystal trimmed jacket and $75 rhinestone fringed jeans from Akira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgctk_0fIx9yph00

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Misa took to Instagram to share the look, posting a short video of the dynamic duo as they showed off their fashionable looks. “Let’s Go Brooklyn!!!!! @brooklynnets Me and Brooklyn Blige ” she captioned the cute video. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Misa Hylton (@misahylton)

“They look so good!! ,” one of Misa’s followers commented on the cute video while another wrote, “Y’all are so gorgeous!! Goals ” and another wrote, “ Two goats . Love y’all .”

Beauties, what do you think of their looks? Would you splurge?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To Sunday’s Best In Cute Gucci Crop Top

Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy

Comments / 3

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewks#Dolce Gabbana#Mbj#Misahylton
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy