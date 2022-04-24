Rutgers downs Iowa Hawkeyes in series finale, 10-4

Rutgers avoided a sweep with a 10-4 win over Iowa in the series finale on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights tagged Iowa for nine runs over the game’s first four innings en route to the win.

Hawkeye sophomore starter Ty Langenberg faced just eight batters and was chased by Rutgers in the second inning. After Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead behind redshirt senior Izaya Fullard’s RBI single, Rutgers quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

Ryan Lasko got it started for the Scarlet Knights in the first with a leadoff double. Danny DiGeorgio’s RBI single plated Lasko. Josh Kuroda-Grauer then delivered a shot to left that one-hopped the wall for a double to score DiGeorgio. Tony Santa Maria brought home Chris Brito with an RBI groundout to stake Rutgers to an early 3-1 edge.

DiGeorgio added a two-run double to right center in the second to bring Cameron Love and Andy Axelson home and Rutgers was quickly in front 5-1. Fullard added another RBI for the Hawkeyes with his single to score sophomore Will Mulflur in the top of the third, but Rutgers responded in the bottom half of the third with Axelson’s double down the left field line to plate Mike Nyisztor and put the Scarlet Knights back in front by four runs, 6-2.

Iowa’s Sam Petersen scored a run on a Rutgers balk in the top of the fourth, but the Scarlet Knights worked themselves out of danger to strand a pair of Hawkeyes and keep the score, 6-3.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Rutgers added three more runs to break things open. With runners on the corners, Rutgers’ Chris Brito broke for second base. After Iowa threw to second base, DiGeorgio broke from third base, stole home and both runners were safe. Kuroda-Grauer then singled to score Brito and Santa Maria followed with an RBI triple to make it 9-3.

One inning pitched, eight batters faced, three hits and four earned runs on 35 pitches.

Dropped Langenberg's record on the season to 4-1.

It's the second consecutive short start for Langenberg. Against Minnesota last Sunday, Langenberg pitched three innings, surrendered six hits and three earned runs.

Fullard's early RBI gives the Hawks the lead

Mulflur triples in the third, loses the headgear

"We didn’t pitch well in first four innings and they swung it well today early, too. We weren’t very good on mound early and fell behind. We tried to scratch back but didn’t have a shutdown inning. We settled it down from fifth to the eighth and had a couple of opportunities but didn’t get the hit," Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller said.

While the weekend didn't turn into the sweep that fans were hoping for after 4-1 and 12-2 wins on Friday and Saturday, the Hawkeyes did see a sizable jump in their RPI ranking according to warrennolan.com . Iowa jumped up 15 spots from the start of the week to No. 58 after taking the series from Rutgers.

Iowa returns to action on Tuesday night when the Hawkeyes play host to Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Then, it's off to Nebraska for a road series next weekend against the Huskers. Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

