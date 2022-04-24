ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrah, OK

Homicide investigation underway in Harrah

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR, Amber Poston
 2 days ago

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — A homicide investigation is underway in Harrah.

The incident happened at a home on Catfish Drive near SE 44th Street.

Walmart employee stabbed by another employee

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim is a 60-year-old woman. OSCO says this is an active investigation and they are currently looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (405) 869-2501.

