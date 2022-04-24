Homicide investigation underway in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — A homicide investigation is underway in Harrah.
The incident happened at a home on Catfish Drive near SE 44th Street.Walmart employee stabbed by another employee
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim is a 60-year-old woman. OSCO says this is an active investigation and they are currently looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (405) 869-2501.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 6