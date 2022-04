Calista Ford, a Vestal High School senior who attends Broome-Tioga BOCES New Visions Business Academy, has been awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Syracuse University. This scholarship is awarded annually by Syracuse University to one outstanding Junior Achievement of Central Upstate New York (JACUNY) student based on academic record and involvement in Junior Achievement (JA). Students must have taken part in a JA program and embody the JA spirit, as demonstrated through their life experiences, drive and future aspirations.

