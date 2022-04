PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You could say Sixers fans are squirming a bit following two straight losses to the Toronto Raptors after leading the series 3-0. Sixers All-Star MVP candidate Joel Embiid is playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb. It’s reported that Embiid will undergo surgery to repair the injury, but not until after the Sixers’ season is over. Director of Sports Medicine for Jefferson 3B Othropedics Dr. Arthur Bartolozzi joined Eyewitness News This Morning to discuss Embiid’s injury. Credit: CBS3 Q: Could you tell us a little about the injury? Dr. Bartolozzi: It is a common injury, specifically in sports like basketball,...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO