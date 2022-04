One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO