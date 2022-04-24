ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cole, Rizzo lead Yanks to sweep as fans heckle Guardians

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior. Cole (1-0) struck out...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher is impressing in Japan

Several former New York Yankees players are calling Japan home this season, including ex-ace Masahiro Tanaka and slugger Chris Gittens. But it’s an unheralded, one-time pitching prospect who’s making headlines. FanGraphs reports “Brooks Kriske recorded his first NPB save earlier this week. The erstwhile New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Colorado State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Toronto, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles odds, tips and betting trends

Two clubs in the AL East — the New York Yankees (10-6) and the Baltimore Orioles (6-10) — meet on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles are a heavy road underdog (+235) at the Yankees (-300). The New York Yankees will give the start to Luis Severino (1-0, 3.52 ERA) looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.52).
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yanks#Ap#The New York Yankees#Al#Era#White Sox 4
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
920 ESPN

Gerrit Cole Finally Had A Good Start For The New York Yankees

It is about time that Gerrit Cole look like the ace that he should. He certainly didn't look like the guy who is getting paid a $324 million contract and around $36 million per year in his first three starts. That all changed yesterday when Cole went 6 and 2/3 innings without giving up a run. He had nine strikeouts and only gave up four hits and one walk. This dropped Cole's high ERA to a 4.00. The Yankees got their first sweep of the year over the Cleveland Guardians and looked rather impressive. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/26/22

NY Post | Joel Sherman: They had very different starts to the season, but overall, Anthony Rizzo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have been showing up for the Yankees so far. Rizzo has brought some lefty pop to the lineup, leading the team with five home runs while showcasing the defensive value that the front office favored over the incumbent Luke Voit (on the Padres’ IL with a biceps injury). Kiner-Falefa looked shaky at first, but like Didi Gregorius before him, he’s coming into form and finding some timely hits as the season gets going. The Yankees will need both to keep ramping up if they want to make it deep into October this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy