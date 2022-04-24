ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre Review: ‘Noises Off’ at the Newtowne Players

By Lindsey Pommerenck
mdtheatreguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe magic of live theatre is in its ability to create an impenetrable illusion of a story that allows the audience to suspend disbelief for a couple of hours. What could possibly best that feat? The answer is a play that depicts precisely what happens when a theatre company cannot maintain...

mdtheatreguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Review: Jewel Shines Once Again

Well removed from the image of the innocent waif she established herself as early on, Jewel reinvents herself as a worldly diva whose sound is inspired by the soulful stylings of an earlier era. While she makes a nod toward contemporary pop and hip-hop, those leanings are dwarfed by the earlier influences of Aretha, Ella, and Patty LaBelle in terms of both drama and delivery.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Frayn
Deadline

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Dies: Member Of ’90s Boy Band Hi-Five Was 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B boy band Hi-Five who was paralyzed in a 1993 car crash, died Sunday. He was 49. His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. A cause was not disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked...
MUSIC
The Guardian

BalletBoyz: Deluxe review – it’s impossible to look away

One quality that has sustained BalletBoyz, the company founded by the original Boyz, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, has been their determination to explore different dynamics in dance. For proof, note this programme, originally designed for their 20th anniversary in 2020, which asks two female choreographers to work with this all-male company. Another characteristic is their crusading desire to make dance as approachable as possible, evidenced here with their cheeky, trademark films that introduce the pieces. It adds up to an intriguing evening.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Aimée Osbourne — A.K.A. ARO — Isn’t Living in Ozzy’s Shadow With ‘Against Mine’

Click here to read the full article. Aimée Osbourne, who records music as ARO, has an extensive library of songs she is mustering the courage to release. “Because I grew up in a known family the sense of protection around my privacy was maybe a little more heightened than had a grown up in a family that perhaps wasn’t as known,” says Osbourne, whose parents are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “I think [holding onto those songs] is the constant effort to try and make peace with that and navigate through that as an independent artist that also has the right to...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatre Company#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Theatre Review#The Newtowne Players#English
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 10 of Slash's key rhythm and lead guitar approaches

If you’re interested in learning about Slash’s playing, it’s worth taking a minute to think about his early Guns N’ Roses style and which elements still feature in his solo material today. Compared to their ’80s contemporaries, there was a rawness to GN’R’s sound, and a...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kirk Hammett, ‘Portals': Album Review

Under any other circumstances, Kirk Hammett would be the star of his band, dazzling fans with his breakneck soloing and tireless stage presence. But ever since he threw his lot in with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich nearly 40 years ago, the long-suffering Metallica guitarist has resigned himself to a life on the sidelines, content to diffuse arguments between his public-facing, impossibly obstinate bandmates and hit the surf as they scrubbed his guitar solos from records.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Kerrang

Book review: Ian Winwood – Bodies: Life And Death In Music

Before becoming the year's most talked about music book, Bodies: Life And Death In Music starts out as the story of a father and a son. Eric Winwood, born and bred in Barnsley, used to work down the mines. Seven years stooped in darkness, inhaling coal dust, gave this sweet and modest man license to provide his music journalist son, Ian, with some lessons in perspective. Early on, Ian calls his dad from the airport, about to catch a flight to Los Angeles paid for by someone else, though seething that he’s seated in coach while the “insufferable” photographer and press officer with him have been upgraded. Eric calmly explains the comparatively mundane things he’ll be doing at the same time his son arrives in The City Of Angels, before signing off. “So shut the fuck up.” This book is dedicated to him.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Guitar World Magazine

Simply Guitar review 2022

Simply Guitar's joyful take on guitar tuition is fun to the point of being addictive. Its extensive song library and real-time feedback should keep even the most jaded player enthused. For the purposes of this review, Simply Guitar granted us full access to their online lessons platform. Trust us, playing...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy