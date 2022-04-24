Theatre Review: ‘Noises Off’ at the Newtowne Players

Before becoming the year's most talked about music book, Bodies: Life And Death In Music starts out as the story of a father and a son. Eric Winwood, born and bred in Barnsley, used to work down the mines. Seven years stooped in darkness, inhaling coal dust, gave this sweet and modest man license to provide his music journalist son, Ian, with some lessons in perspective. Early on, Ian calls his dad from the airport, about to catch a flight to Los Angeles paid for by someone else, though seething that he’s seated in coach while the “insufferable” photographer and press officer with him have been upgraded. Eric calmly explains the comparatively mundane things he’ll be doing at the same time his son arrives in The City Of Angels, before signing off. “So shut the fuck up.” This book is dedicated to him.

