Darien student-athletes begin Medical Interest club
By Dave Stewart
Stamford Advocate
2 days ago
Chelsea Donovan remembers the day in middle school when Post 53, the Emergency Medical Service in Darien, paid a visit to speak with students during lunch. A fire was lit inside Donovan. “They went around the tables telling us all about Post,” Donovan, a junior at Darien High, said....
Noblesville’s Guy Griffey, a senior at Hamilton Heights High School, is one of 16 Hoosier students set to receive a $1,000 college scholarship from the Central Indiana chapter of the National Football Foundation. The award will be presented at the chapter’s May 15 annual Student Athlete Banquet. The event will be held at the Primo South Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college—with a major in physics and a minor in math. Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.
(WJAR) — East Greenwich Public Schools are taking new steps to protect student-athletes, and the school committee is seeking public input on the updated protocols before the vote. The updated protocols come after the district fired two volleyball coaches earlier this month following a harassment investigation. The district’s new...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg Disrict Five Schools has named Dr. Russell Howard as the new Athletic Director for James F. Byrnes High School, the district said in a press release. Howard's appointment was unanimously approved by the District Five Board of Trustees. Howard first arrived at Byrnes High School...
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A medical doctor and community college administrator in Minnesota was named Wednesday to lead the planned merged community college system in Connecticut. The state Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed Dr. John Maduko to serve as president of Connecticut State Community College. Maduko is...
The Highland High School cheerleaders would usually start the chant when the football team had a comfortable lead and about 5 minutes remaining on the game clock.
“Derek! Derek! Derek!”
The fan favorite was former Highland Rams wide receiver Derek Schulz, who didn’t let his disability — mild ataxic cerebral palsy — stand in the way of achieving glory on the gridiron in the fall of 2013. Recently, Derek has...
Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
An 85,000-square-foot building has been proposed north of the Carmel High School football stadium to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the facility, as well. Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities Center, the $9.5 million pre-engineered building...
The Darien girls lacrosse team has moved up to the No. 2 spot in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Top 25, which was released on Tuesday. The Blue Wave (9-0) had been ranked third in the previous poll but jumped up after remaining undefeated while Northport (NY), which had been ranked second, lost to New Canaan 12-8 on Saturday.
Comments / 0