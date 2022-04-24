ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Who pays for student loan forgiveness?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuSwL_0fIx7okj00

(NEXSTAR) – Despite recent moves to forgive federal student loan debt for thousands of Americans, including the latest round announced Tuesday , many are continuing to call on President Joe Biden to cancel even more.

Nearly 43 million Americans are responsible for roughly $1.6 trillion in federal student loans. During his campaign, Biden supported forgiving $10,000 per federal borrower, but, over a year into his administration, we haven’t exactly seen that. Some borrowers have seen their debt erased, like the estimated 40,000 impacted by recent changes to “fix longstanding failures in the student loan programs.”

If Biden were to more broadly cancel student loan debt though, who would pay?

Student debt to be erased for 40K borrowers, 3.6M brought closer to cancelation: Here’s why

The first and obvious answer is the federal government.

The important thing to know is that when the government grants student loans, the federal debt increases, according to the Urban Institute , but the federal deficit projection typically declines a small amount. Federal student loans are made with borrowed money because the federal government expects interest and principal payments in return. When you make a payment on your federal student loans, the federal debt decreases and the government has earned interest on your loan.

If Biden decided to cancel student debt, the federal deficit will increase but by how much depends on the value of the forgiven loans, according to the Urban Institute. It wouldn’t, however, have an immediate impact on the national debt. Eventually, the federal debt will climb when payments that were expected to be paid, aren’t.

Canceling student debt could cost anywhere from $245 billion (if Biden’s proposed $10,000 per borrower is approved) to $1.6 trillion for all federal loans to be erased, according to a report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget .

That means student loan forgiveness would “rank among the largest transfer programs in American history,” fellow Adam Looney explained in a Brookings Institution report . If just $10,000 per borrower is forgiven, it’d cost roughly what the U.S. has spent on welfare since 2000, Looney noted.

Taxpayers would likely, in turn, also feel some pressure depending on the amount of loans forgiven.

Taxpayers are already on the hook when existing student loans default. The Bipartisan Policy Center released a 2021 report suggesting the cost to the average taxpayer would be exponentially higher over time than the cost of existing defaults if widespread forgiveness is granted.

Iowa man says ‘mistake’ led to $1 million lottery jackpot

“The expansion of generous repayment and forgiveness plans suggest that costs to taxpayers may continue to rise,” the report reads . However, it’s not immediately clear how or when taxpayers would feel those increases.

Forgiving student loan debt for 40,000 borrowers earlier this week has an estimated cost to taxpayers of $3 billion, according to a Thursday statement from the House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith of Missouri.

In some cases, student loan borrowers may still have to dish out money for loan forgiveness. Under certain repayment plans like Public Service Loan Forgiveness, federal law says the forgiveness is non-taxable. When Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law last year, he made federal student loan forgiveness exempt from federal taxation through 2025 on “a general basis,” Forbes reports .

Additional guidance on what types of other student loan repayment plans are and aren’t taxable under that provision hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
EDUCATION
Elite Daily

Wait, This New Student Debt Forgiveness Policy Change Is Huge

At this point, pretty much everyone knows affording a college education in the United States means going into crippling debt for many people. According to 2021 statistics from the Federal Reserve, nearly 50 million people carry student loan debt, with borrowers owing an average of over $30,000 each. However, things may get a whole lot better for at least 40,000 borrowers, thanks to some changes in the Department of Education (DOE) that could result in immediate student loan cancellation: This new student debt forgiveness policy could have a huge impact, and here’s how it may affect you.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
MarketWatch

Do I resist refinancing my $160,000 federal student loan at a lower rate in the hope there will be loan forgiveness? What are the chances it will happen?

I graduated from college in 2017 with more than $210,000 in federal student-loan debt thanks to out-of-state tuition, a master’s program, and not fully understanding this cost at that time. I’ve chiseled away at the debt since, often making greater than the minimum payment. The student-loan pause during...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

New Student Loan Expansions Bring Debt Forgiveness Closer for Millions of Borrowers

At least 40,000 borrowers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could see immediate student loan debt forgiveness due to student loan repayment changes announced Tuesday by the US Department of Education. In addition, over 3.6 million borrowers could also receive at least three years of credit toward income-driven repayment forgiveness.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Americans#The Urban Institute
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness: New research bolsters $10,000 broad cancellation argument

Student loan forgiveness tied to income requirements would help the largest number of debtors, new research from the New York Fed finds. The Fed researchers, using data from the New York Fed/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel, estimated the cost of two federal loan forgiveness proposals, one for $10,000 and another for $50,000. They found that limited forgiveness and placing income caps on who would be eligible would "distribute a larger share of benefits" to low-income borrowers while also reducing the cost of forgiveness overall.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the Biden administration announced earlier this month that the pause on federal student loan payments will be extended through August, it presented an additional change that could boost the credit scores of millions of borrowers: pulling them out of default.
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy