Colorado Rockies CF Randal Grichuk went 3-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a two run homer in the Rockies' 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Grichuk was stellar yet again at the plate on Sunday not only hitting a two run homer in the third inning but also hitting a single and a double ending up just a triple shy of hitting the cycle. The former Blue Jay is batting .405 on the season and now has a OPS of 1.020 as well making it look like at least so far that the Rockies may have benefited big time from the outfielder swap trade made before the season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO