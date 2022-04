Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is rejoining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner six months after retiring from the game. The National Women's Soccer League announced the move Wednesday. The New Jersey native joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant and Ed Nalbandian.

