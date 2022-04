The United States men's national team will play fellow World Cup participant Uruguay in a friendly on June 5 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The exhibition at the home venue of Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City is the second of a four-game stretch that includes two friendlies and two matches in the CONCACAF Nations League. The U.S. will play Morocco in a friendly on June 1 in Cincinnati followed by the Uruguay match.

7 HOURS AGO