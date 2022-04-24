ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

From Taylor Swift lyrics to Star Wars trivia, welcome to the... Wonderful world of Wordle wannabes

By Etan Smallman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The five-letter, sixguess, green-andyellow-squared online word game Wordle (nytimes. com/games/wordle) has taken the globe by storm since it launched late last year.

Its viral popularity has been put down to its simplicity (as you try to guess the word, the squares turn different colours to reveal if the letters you have used are correct and in the right place, correct but in the wrong place, or absent entirely) and its scarcity (you can only play one puzzle per day).

But if either of those ingredients does not appeal, then have a bash at one of the many spin-offs that offer an array of further word-based fun (all free online). Whether you’re a geography buff or an aspiring ­Hobbit, there is a variant for you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26y4B1_0fIx7Vvo00
Online word game wordle has taken the globe by storm since launching last year. Etan Smallman explains why the game has become so popular with so many

BRAVE NEW WORLDLE

worldle.teuteuf.fr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRZX1_0fIx7Vvo00
After each turn, you will be told how far off you are (in km) and given a percentage score for proximity to the target country, while an arrow will point you in the direction you should be heading for

For: Atlas addicts.

Worldle also offers you six guesses. It presents you with the silhouette of a country, and you need to guess which one you think it is.

After each turn, you will be told how far off you are (in km) and given a percentage score for proximity to the target country, while an arrow will point you in the direction you should be heading for.

For example, if the answer is Laos in South-East Asia and you guess the UK, you will get a score of only 54 per cent for proximity because you are 9,169km off, and an arrow pointing south-east. Bon voyage.

GAME THAT’S TAYLOR-MADE

taylordle.com

For: Taylor Swift fans.

Taylordle is more similar to the original, with six wordbased guesses, but the number of letters is not fixed. All the answers are related in some way to U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, with recent ones including Breathe (a rather obscure 2008 single) and London (her 2019 song London Boy was thought to be an ode to her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JewMA_0fIx7Vvo00
Taylordle is more similar to the original, with six wordbased guesses, but the number of letters is not fixed. All the answers are related in some way to U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (pictured)

PLANETARY WAR-DLE

starwordle. com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRTol_0fIx7Vvo00
Starwordle is perfect for Jedi wordsmiths with its 20,000-strong dictionary, with previous answers including Vader (Darth) and Sadow (the Sith Lord)

For: Jedi wordsmiths.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, players confined themselves to Wordle. Now Star Wars devotees have Star Wordle. Its dictionary is 20,000-strong, with previous answers including Vader (Darth) and Sadow (the Sith Lord).

If all of that is too easy, head to the settings and select Hard Mode to tap in your guesses using Galactic Basic, the lingua franca of the Star Wars universe. The Force is strong with this one.

LORDLE OF THE RINGS

digitaltolkien.github.io/vue-wordle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dueOl_0fIx7Vvo00
Digital Tolkien is great for those who want to go on a quest to become a word-wizard of Middle-earth

For: Members of The Fellowship of the Lingo.

‘All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us,’ opined the great wizard and the bearer of one of the Three Rings, Gandalf. So why not fritter it away on a quest to become a word-game wizard of Middle-earth?

You know the drill: six guesses, five-letter words — but only ones used in the main text of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings. Think names such as Bilbo (a hobbit of the Shire), Arwen (the half-elven) and Cairn (a mound of stones).

TUNE IN FOR MUSICAL SQUARES

heardle.app

For: Gamers going for a song.

Rest your eyes and let your ears do the work for this one. Heardle, a kind of Name That Tune for the 21st century, plays a snippet of the opening to a song ‘plucked from a long list of popularly streamed artists’ — from A-ha to Jay-Z.

You have to find the correct artist and title in the list, with each incorrect answer unlocking extra segments of the intro. If you can guess the song within one second, you get to share a prized single green square on social media.

PERSONALISE YOUR PUZZLE

word.rodeo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afKha_0fIx7Vvo00
As you try to guess the word, the squares turn different colours to reveal if the letters you have used are correct and in the right place, correct but in the wrong place, or absent entirely

For: Customised conundrums.

Many pals have set up Whats-App groups to share their Wordle triumphs and woes. But with Word Rodeo, you can go one better, and create your own puzzle for your friends to crack.

Choose from one of eight languages, decide whether guesses must be real words, how many goes are allowed, offer a hint if you like, and write a congratulatory message for solvers.

DOUBLE THE FUN, OR TWICE AS HARD?

zaratustra.itch.io/dordle

For: Exponential brainteasers.

Dordle is identical to Wordle, except you have six guesses to find two words at once— and as many plays as you like. Or raise your game with Quordle.com — by guessing four words simultaneously with nine tries.

Or dive in the deep end with Octordle.com — solving eight puzzles in 13 goes. Alternatively, make your head explode with Sedecordle.com — 16 words in 21 tries. Just don’t expect to find anyone else smart enough to compete with you.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

The First Line of Every Taylor Swift Song For Swiftie Heardle

Swifties, we have some good news: There's finally a Taylor Swift Heardle! The daily game gives listeners six tries to identify a new Swift song based on just a short clip. From her popular singles to her deep cuts, this daily game is the perfect way to put your knowledge of Swift's discography to the test.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jay Z
Person
Joe Alwyn
People

Who Is Ed Sheeran's Wife? All About Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have one of the sweetest love stories in Hollywood. The notoriously private couple likes to keep their relationship as low-key as possible, but they have shared some details over the years about how their romance blossomed. Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since they were kids, and started dating not long after reuniting in New York City in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Nytimes#Hobbit
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy