There are big non-profits in the area that make a little splash. And then there are little ones that make a big splash! And Unity Gardens is one of them!. Small but mighty is how I’d describe Unity Gardens which is a 100% volunteer organization that makes micro-grants to organizations and communities to help our environment by planting native gardens to enhance the ecosystems. From $100 to a Cub Scout pack to a few thousand dollars to your neighborhood association.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO