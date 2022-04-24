Cardinals comfortable with wide receiver room entering NFL draft

The Arizona Cardinals could target a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft this week. It is the position most connected to them this offseason. However, following the re-signing of receiver A.J. Green, they don’t have to.

The Cardinals are comfortable with the group of receivers they now have.

“I like what’s in the room right now,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday during his predraft press conference.

They lost their No. 1 receiver from a season ago in Christian Kirk, who signed a huge contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. They believe that 2021 second-round receiver Rondale Moore can replace Kirk and his production.

“Really excited to see how Rondale steps into more of that role next year,” Kingsbury added. “Getting A.J. I think was huge. We really liked what he gave us last year on and off the field. And then obviously ‘Hop’ (DeAndre Hopkins), I mean you saw the difference he made when he was in there, so hopefully we can get him back full go.”

Kingsbury also mentioned Antoine Wesley and Greg Dortch, who are players he said they like. “We’ll continue to develop them as well,” he said.

But it sounds like, whether it is in the first round or not, they will try and draft a receiver. “I think we’re always trying to find a young guy to develop after losing Christian,” he said.

This draft class offers receiver talent from the first round to the seventh.

We will see this week who gets added to the room.

