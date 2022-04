This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Monday should be a significant news day for the Mets, as Jacob deGrom is scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI to see if the stress reaction in his pitching shoulder has healed well enough for him to start a throwing program. If the test comes back clean, deGrom will begin what should be roughly a month-long progression to rejoin the club.

