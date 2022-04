STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Booking a flight for a Memorial Day getaway? When you buy your tickets could have a serious impact on how much you pay. AAA Travel recently released new booking data showing that reservations for flights, hotels and rental cars during Memorial Day Weekend are currently up 122% from last year, and certain travelers will likely pay much more than others -- depending on when they book their flights.

