A trove of documents belonging to Osama bin Laden have revealed that the terrorist was planning a second attack against the US just three years after 9/11. In May 2011, Navy SEALs killed bin Laden at his home in Abbottabad, Pakistan, during Operation Neptune Spear. During the raid, the SEALs discovered the home was filled with bin Laden's correspondence with other al-Qaeda members. They collected as much evidence as they could carry before fleeing the home. Dr Nelly Lahoud was tapped by West Point's Combatting Terrorism Centre to analyse bin Laden's letters after they were declassified in 2012. It...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO