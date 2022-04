ST. LOUIS -- The Mets simply refuse to concede games. It’s difficult not to see them in a different light as a result. With two men on base and two outs in the ninth inning Monday, Dominic Smith hustled to beat out an infield hit near the first-base bag. As Smith slid headfirst into first, Travis Jankowski and Jeff McNeil both motored around the bases to score the tying and go-ahead runs in a 5-2 win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO