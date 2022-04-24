FBI Director Christopher Wray: The 60 Minutes Interview
In a rare interview, Wray speaks with Scott...www.cbsnews.com
In a rare interview, Wray speaks with Scott...www.cbsnews.com
Wray along with comey and clapper must be put in prison for Clinton mafia coupe to overthrow sitting president.did you see the top electronics espionage man from fbi sent to congress by Wray to answerquestions?he acted like a criminal claiming he didn't have to answer questions like taking the 5th.he was supposedly sent over to answer questions but answered nothing
This poor excuse of a man has destroyed the most trusted law enforcement department with the assistance of Obama, Comey, Clapper and Brennan all of them should stand trial and held accountable. The corruption runs deep while they are at it send the 2 FBI lovebirds to jail too.
Comrade Wray is still in charge of the FBI? No wonder the terriorists are infiltrating the Country at will.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 56