U.S. Politics

FBI Director Christopher Wray: The 60 Minutes Interview

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Mike Young
2d ago

Wray along with comey and clapper must be put in prison for Clinton mafia coupe to overthrow sitting president.did you see the top electronics espionage man from fbi sent to congress by Wray to answerquestions?he acted like a criminal claiming he didn't have to answer questions like taking the 5th.he was supposedly sent over to answer questions but answered nothing

War Eagle
2d ago

This poor excuse of a man has destroyed the most trusted law enforcement department with the assistance of Obama, Comey, Clapper and Brennan all of them should stand trial and held accountable. The corruption runs deep while they are at it send the 2 FBI lovebirds to jail too.

Patriot Jaxson
2d ago

Comrade Wray is still in charge of the FBI? No wonder the terriorists are infiltrating the Country at will.

Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China. ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There...
POTUS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Ukraine needs from the U.S. and partners to win the next phase of the war against Russia. “It's critically important to increase the quality and the quantity of the weapons that are going in there, but also to have an uninterrupted supply of these weapons systems, as well as the ammunition.” Brennan also analyzes the footage of President Putin tightly gripping a table during a televised meeting. “It shows that he's a man that has quite a bit of stress.”April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
