Columbus, OH

Fatal motorcycle crash on Olentangy River Road

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Fatal motorcycle crash on Olentangy River Road. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/397EGpr. Non-profit helping cancer survivors starts...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity. Video: OBJ is selling his $3.3 million Northeast …. Students hospitalized after eating marijuana edibles. Columbus police officers found not guilty in 2016 …. Mary Steenburgen guest stars on “Mr. Mayor.”. OSU to open 2023 season against Youngstown State, …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old dead after shooting in Mansfield; police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting. Officers went to the location and heard […]
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car thefts spiking in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are urging drivers to take precautions as the number of car thefts rises across Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers have received reports of 2,559 vehicles stolen so far this year. As of Tuesday, 495 were stolen in April alone. On Wednesday, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua urged drivers to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 16, missing in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl they called an at-risk juvenile. Arianna Michelle Anderson is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Arianna has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and orange tie-dyed shirt, and white […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COTA warns riders of major delays, reroutes this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is bracing for major delays and reroutes during a city-wide half marathon Friday and Saturday. In a news release Tuesday, COTA warned bus riders of significant delays and the closure of hundreds of transit stops this weekend as thousands of runners are set to participate […]
COLUMBUS, OH

