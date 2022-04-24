ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

Video released from Florida wedding with allegedly drug-laced food

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the questioning of two newlyweds after their wedding guests fell ill at the reception last February. Law enforcement says it was cannabis-laced food that made them sick .

The sheriff’s office said it was called to the The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood, Florida, on Feb. 19 after several guests complained they started to feel strange after eating. Several told deputies they felt “high.”

In total, 30 to 40 people were at the party, according to law enforcement.

The body cam video shows deputies tell catering staff not to throw away any food as they moved through the venue. Someone can also be seen being taken away on a stretcher.

“We all have been affected somehow by what was put in the food,” another person is heard saying in the video.

Florida bride, caterer accused of lacing wedding food with marijuana

After speaking with guests outside the venue, deputies approach the bride and groom.

“Supposedly, your food had cannabis inside of it when your guests ate it. Did you authorize that?” the deputy asks.

The groom responds that he didn’t authorize it, while the bride, 42-year-old Danya Glenny, watches.

Glenny, as well as catering manager Joycelyn Bryant, 31, were both charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana after the wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLMhK_0fIx51qv00
Danya Glenny, 42, and Joycelyn Bryant, 31, turned themselves in Monday, according to booking reports provided by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. ( Seminole County Sheriff’s Office )

“I just walked our daughter home and came back, and I saw all these trucks here and I was like ‘What’s going on?'” the groom says in the body cam footage.

The groom said some of the guests have used marijuana before and he thought they could have brought their own edibles.

“If people have their own personal [cannabis products] and they’re ingesting it, that’s one thing, but if somebody put it in the food for everybody, including minors or whatever the case might be, then that’s where the problem kind of lies,” a deputy told the couple.

Woman survives off yogurt, snow for 6 days while lost in California woods, sheriff says

Sheriff’s deputies can be seen collecting samples of food and dishware from the venue.

In addition to the body camera footage, the sheriff’s department released audio of a 911 call made that night.

“We’re just at the wedding, me and my girlfriend were talking, and I feel weird. I feel like there’s some kind of drugs in me or something and I don’t know what’s happening,” says the caller. “I’ve had a few drinks of alcohol but I’ve never felt like this before. … I feel like I need medical attention, please.”

He told the dispatcher his heart rate was elevated, according to his Apple Watch, and he was having trouble breathing at times.

Some guests were transported to the hospital, while others were advised to find a safe way home.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

