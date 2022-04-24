ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father, son sentenced after grizzly bear, cub die near Yellowstone National Park

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ded60_0fIx4uq400

(NEXSTAR) – A father and son face jail time and have had their hunting licenses revoked for illegally killing a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, an adult female grizzly bear was shot and killed near the Pole Bridge Campground, roughly 10 miles west of Yellowstone, in March last year.

Fish and Game staff received a mortality signal from the bear’s collar, and the carcass was later found lying in the Little Warm River with multiple gunshot wounds. A young cub that “perished as a result of [its mother’s] death” was found in the grizzly’s den.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law in Idaho with no current hunting season in the state.

Head, antler poached from beloved elk ‘Kahuna’ in Rocky Mountain National Park

“The loss of a reproductive female grizzly is a real tragedy,” said Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen shortly after Fish and Game began investigating the illegal killing. Various rewards were offered, totaling $40,000, for information leading to a citation and conviction.

In November, while speaking with Fish and Game, Jared Baum admitted to shooting the bear but said he believed it was a black bear. There wasn’t a black bear season open in the area at the time of the shooting, according to Fish and Game.

Baum then said he had tracked the bear and thought he had shot it 40 times – 12 bullets and a bullet fragment were found in the bear’s carcass – as it was running downstream. Baum told officers that when he realized it was a grizzly and he had shot her too many times, “he finished her.”

You can be buried at sea if you want. Here’s what it takes

According to Fish and Game , Baum added that his father, Rex Baum, had accompanied him and that he had tossed the two handguns they had used into a pond. The Bonneville County Search and Rescue Dive Team searched the pond, but Fish and Game say no firearms were found.

As part of a plea deal, Jared Baum pleaded guilty to a felony and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. His hunting license has also been revoked for life. Rex Baum pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and faces three days in jail. His hunting license has been revoked for 10 years in all 48 of the states included in the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Shooting#Grizzly Bears#Nexstar#Idaho Fish And Game#Regional Conservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy