Eaton County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eaton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTY At 252 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Conchas Dam, or 21 miles southwest of Mosquero, moving east northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Hidalgo and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts between 0.5 and 1 inch are expected over the area, especially locations in and around Monte Alto and Hargill. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hargill, Lasara, Hargill Elementary, Lasara Elementary School, Monte Alto, Jose Borrego Middle School, Mcallen, Hargill Reservoir and Stockholm. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier .Lingering overland flooding resides within the central and northern Red River Valley, mainly within and north of Grand Forks County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Northeast Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL, WEST CENTRAL HARDING AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM MDT At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trujillo, or 26 miles east of Las Vegas, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Maes and Trujillo. This includes State Road 104 between Mile Markers 23 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...risen to 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet by next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 04/24/1922. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Las Animas; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MDT FOR EASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS EASTERN CROWLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 144 PM MDT, the leading edge of strong winds from dissipating showers were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point to 8 miles southeast of Higbee, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Sugar City, Cheraw and Higbee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY A very dry airmass will combine with gusty northwest winds, resulting in elevated fire weather concerns Thursday and especially Friday. Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph along with minimum relative humidity ranging from 25 to 35 percent are expected both days.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above 5000 feet.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

